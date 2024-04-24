Another Bengals star reportedly has requested a trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Another star Cincinnati Bengals player reportedly wants out.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested that the Bengals trade him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Hendrickson is under contract for two more years with a base salary of $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025, but neither year contains any guaranteed money. According to Schefter's report, Hendrickson is "looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer."

Despite the trade request, the Bengals have told Hendrickson they won't move him, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Hendrickson's reported trade request comes one month after star wideout Tee Higgins reportedly made the same ask as he also seeks a long-term deal. Schefter reported on Wednesday that there haven't been any contract talks between Higgins, who was franchise-tagged in February, and the Bengals in over a year.

Hendrickson is coming off a career year where he racked up 17.5 sacks, second-most in the NFL, along with 16 tackles for loss and and 25 quarterback hits.

In his three seasons with Cincinnati, the former first-round pick has totaled 39.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and 76 quarterback hits across 48 games. All three of his Pro Bowl nods have come during that span as well.