Star Texas running back Caden Durham down to final 3 schools

One of the top running backs in the 2024 recruiting class has trimmed his list of finalists down to three schools, and LSU made the list.

Caden Durham is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound, four-star running back from Duncanville, Texas where he plays for the famed Duncanville High School. Duncanville is one of the best high school teams in the country. The Duncanville Panthers finished the 2022 season 15-0 and were champions of the 6A D1 division in Texas. They finished as the No. 7 team in the country according to MaxPreps.

Durham is down to three schools on his list: LSU, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. He has Crystal Ball projections to LSU and to Oklahoma. According to On3, LSU is a 92% favorite to land him.

LSU currently has 21 commitments for the 2024 class and the Tigers have yet to sign a running back. The class jumped up to the top 10 in the country after gaining a commitment from a three-star offensive tackle recently.

BREAKING: 4-Star RB Caden Durham has now told me, he is down to 3️⃣ schools. The 5’10 195 Elite RB from Duncanville,(Tx.) is down to #GeauxTigers, #GigEm and #BoomerSooner. Caden ranks as the No. 7 (No. 2 in Tx) running back in the nation. pic.twitter.com/TpDRPzUqU9 — Tristan Lundy (@tristanlundyy) July 30, 2023

