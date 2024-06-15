Advertisement

Star-studded rosters set for Aaron and Alvin Jones’ charity softball game

kelly horyczun
·1 min read

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron and Alvin Jones’ A&A All The Way Charity Softball Game rosters are set with star studded athletes on both sides.

Aaron Jones’ team — the home team — will be coached by Pagano and will include:

  • Aaron Jones

  • Shawn Abboud

  • Davon House

  • Devondre Campbell

  • George Hill

  • Tyler Goodson

  • Jaylinn Hawkins

  • KJ Lewis

  • Fernie Garcia

  • Emilio Guerrero

  • AJ Hotchkins

  • Julio Morales

  • Zafario

  • Mike Bradshaw

  • Shaun Beverly

  • Tez Woods

  • Anthony Christmas

Alvin Jones Jr.’s team — the away team — will be coached by Daniel Amigo and will consist of:

  • Alvin Jones Jr

  • Micah Parsons

  • Nik Needham

  • Matthew Judon

  • Will Hernandez

  • Tyrice Knight

  • Tristen Newton

  • Laneah Bryan

  • John Bohannon

  • Brandon White

  • Lorenzo Sandoval Jr

  • Autumn Scott

  • Jorge Barraza

  • Diego Cardenas

  • Miss Kath

  • Ariel Griego

  • Cooper Foster

The 3rd annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball game will be on June 27th, with the home run derby beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the game beginning shortly after at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.