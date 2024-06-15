Star-studded rosters set for Aaron and Alvin Jones’ charity softball game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron and Alvin Jones’ A&A All The Way Charity Softball Game rosters are set with star studded athletes on both sides.
Rosters are now set … The 3rd Annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game
Team Aaron Jones vs Alvin Jones All-Stars
Date : June 27, 2024
El Paso Tx
Home Run Derby 630pm
Game at 730pm
— A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) June 14, 2024
Aaron Jones’ team — the home team — will be coached by Pagano and will include:
Aaron Jones
Shawn Abboud
Davon House
Devondre Campbell
George Hill
Tyler Goodson
Jaylinn Hawkins
KJ Lewis
Fernie Garcia
Emilio Guerrero
AJ Hotchkins
Julio Morales
Zafario
Mike Bradshaw
Shaun Beverly
Tez Woods
Anthony Christmas
Alvin Jones Jr.’s team — the away team — will be coached by Daniel Amigo and will consist of:
Alvin Jones Jr
Micah Parsons
Nik Needham
Matthew Judon
Will Hernandez
Tyrice Knight
Tristen Newton
Laneah Bryan
John Bohannon
Brandon White
Lorenzo Sandoval Jr
Autumn Scott
Jorge Barraza
Diego Cardenas
Miss Kath
Ariel Griego
Cooper Foster
The 3rd annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball game will be on June 27th, with the home run derby beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the game beginning shortly after at 7:30 p.m.
