Star-studded rosters set for Aaron and Alvin Jones’ charity softball game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron and Alvin Jones’ A&A All The Way Charity Softball Game rosters are set with star studded athletes on both sides.

🚨Rosters are now set … The 3rd Annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game

Team @Showtyme_33 vs @My_Tyme10 All-Stars



Tickets 🎫 On sale Now – https://t.co/9nTaCzrBDE

Date : June 27, 2024

📍 @epchihuahuas – El Paso Tx

🥎 Home Run Derby 630pm

🥎 Game at 730pm pic.twitter.com/6FpeUun0Dt — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) June 14, 2024

Aaron Jones’ team — the home team — will be coached by Pagano and will include:

Aaron Jones

Shawn Abboud

Davon House

Devondre Campbell

George Hill

Tyler Goodson

Jaylinn Hawkins

KJ Lewis

Fernie Garcia

Emilio Guerrero

AJ Hotchkins

Julio Morales

Zafario

Mike Bradshaw

Shaun Beverly

Tez Woods

Anthony Christmas

Alvin Jones Jr.’s team — the away team — will be coached by Daniel Amigo and will consist of:

Alvin Jones Jr

Micah Parsons

Nik Needham

Matthew Judon

Will Hernandez

Tyrice Knight

Tristen Newton

Laneah Bryan

John Bohannon

Brandon White

Lorenzo Sandoval Jr

Autumn Scott

Jorge Barraza

Diego Cardenas

Miss Kath

Ariel Griego

Cooper Foster

The 3rd annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball game will be on June 27th, with the home run derby beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the game beginning shortly after at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.