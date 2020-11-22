Star-studded FOX Sports NFL pregame shows casts won’t be in studio

The issue that plagued the FOX Sports college studio team a few weeks ago — COVID-19 in some form — has reached into the network’s NFL show on Sunday.

It’s unclear why a change was made, but FOX made it clear the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

FOX Sports has released a statement saying its usual team — Howie Long, Michael Strahan with reports from NFL insider Jay Glazer — will not be in the studio for Week 11. Jimmy Johnson has not been in the studio all season, working from Florida as a precaution because of the pandemic.

Chris Myers, Charles Woodson, and Reggie Bush will fill in as the studio crew for both shows.

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts. Filling in as host for both shows will be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of FOX NFL SUNDAY cast will appear via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon.”

Additionally, those on FOX Sports NFL Kickoff will be out of their usual workplace. That crew includes Charissa Thompson beside 14-time NFL Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, four-time Pro Bowler Vick, Super Bowl winning-defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt, veteran analyst/reporter Peter Schrager, longtime sports media personality Colin Cowherd and Cooper Manning, who contributes segments throughout the season.