Star-studded field -- minus LIV golfers -- about to descend on Memorial Tournament
Seven of the top 10 players in the world, including the first six in the Official World Golf Rankings, will descend on Muirfield Village Golf Club June 1-4 for the 47th Memorial Tournament in Dublin.
The final list of the 120-player field, which as expected does not include Tiger Woods, was released Friday evening. Woods, who won the Memorial a record five times, reduced his schedule significantly following a single-car crash in early 2021 that nearly cost him his lower right leg.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Rory McIlroy and No. 4 Patrick Cantlay will be joined by top-10 players Xander Schauffele (5), Viktor Hovland (6) and reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (9).
Defending Memorial champion Billy Horschel returns to the Jack Nicklaus-designed course, as do eight other former winners: Cantlay (2019, 2021), Rahm (2020), Jason Dufner (2017), William McGirt (2016), David Lingmerth (2015), Hideki Matsuyama (2014), Matt Kuchar (2013) and K.J. Choi (2007).
The field features 39 of the top 50 players in the world, Other notables include Jordan Spieth (11), Justin Thomas (15), Westerville resident Jason Day (22) and Adam Scott (40). Skipping the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament is Max Homa (7), Will Zalatoris (10, who is injured, Tony Finau (12) and 2010 Memorial winner Justin Rose (29). Also missing will be members of LIV Golf who have been banned from PGA Tour non-majors, including Cameron Smith (8), Brooks Koepka (13), Phil Mickelson (79), Dustin Johnson (82) and 2018 Memorial winner Bryson DeChambeau (90).
The field, which includes 39 of the top 50 players in the world, is competing for a purse of $20 million, a 60% increase from last year’s $12 million. The jump is due to the tour designating the Memorial as one of eight elevated events.
An, Byeong Hun
Bennett, Sam
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Choi, K.J.
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Donald, Luke
Dufner, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Frittelli, Dylan
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Higa, Kazuki
Higgo, Garrick
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Hojgaard, Nicolai
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kuchar, Matt
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Micheluzzi, David
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Noren, Alex
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Scott, Adam
Shelton, Robby
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Ben
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Todd, Brendon
Wallace, Matt
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Young, Cameron
Alternates
Hubbard, Mark
Rai, Aaron
Alexander, Tyson
Knox, Russell
Martin, Ben
Tarren, Callum
Lashley, Nate
Kim, Michael
Duncan, Tyler
Pan, C.T.
Laird, Martin
Baddeley, Aaron
Wu, Dylan
Hall, Harry
Hahn, James
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Tiger Woods won't be playing the Memorial, but top-6 in world will be.