Star-studded Chiefs rely heavily on late-round gems, too

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Updated ·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) It was an easy decision for Daniel Sorensen to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

They were really the only ones who wanted him.

Sorensen had just finished a standout career at BYU, but his game film and measurables went largely overlooked by the rest of the NFL. He wasn't too surprised when the 2014 draft came and went without his name getting called, but he was a little caught off guard when the phone rang following the seventh round and he heard the voice on the other end.

''Andy Reid was the only head coach that reached out to me,'' Sorensen recalled, ''and that was pretty big. That was pretty remarkable to get a phone call from him. And he shot me straight: `You have a good opportunity to make this team here.'''

Sorensen not only wound up making the team, he's stuck around for seven seasons, helping the Chiefs put together the best stretch in franchise history: They have won the past five AFC West titles, reached the conference championship game three consecutive years, and on Sunday will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second straight Super Bowl title.

Sorensen isn't an outlier, either.

While the Chiefs roster is undoubtedly top heavy - Patrick Mahomes is due a half-billion dollars over the next 10 years, and stars such as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are rich beyond their wildest imaginations - they wouldn't be in this position if not for a collection of late-round draft picks and college free agents that are the envy of the league.

No fewer than 22 players drafted in the third round or later - or not all - are on the Chiefs roster as they finish their prep work for the Super Bowl. Ten of them are likely to start on offense, defense or special teams against the Buccaneers.

That doesn't include a handful of players with a similar backstory that reside on their practice squad.

''I think it goes along with the way this organization is run,'' Sorensen explained. ''They pride themselves and we pride ourselves on our ability to trust the process, and the process has proven to be successful.

''They get guys that are willing to buy in, willing to practice, willing to put in the effort of watching the film and doing the little things right, and you've seen the careers of a lot of guys that have blossomed in this system.''

At first glance, it shouldn't make sense. The Chiefs have won consistently for the better part of a decade, with a roster dotted by more stars than there are in the nighttime sky. There shouldn't be room for seemingly inferior talent.

Nor should players overlooked by every other NFL team in the draft, including those that have won far fewer games, jump at the opportunity to sign with Kansas City when it would appear to be a longshot to survive the cut.

Yet those are some of the reasons why guys such as linebacker Ben Niemann and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton not only signed with the Chiefs but carved out important roles.

They are surrounded by some of the NFL's best players every time they step into the locker room, and that often forces them to raise their play to a level not even they thought possible.

They are welcomed by a group of players so confident and secure in their own ability that they are willing to pour into them whatever knowledge they can. And with Reid in control, they have a coach that has proven over several decades that he can get the best out of his players.

The result: Fourth-round draft pick L'Jarius Sneed was among the highest-rated cornerbacks in the league this season, and 2019 sixth-rounder Rashad Fenton has become indispensable alongside him and Sorensen in the defensive backfield.

When injuries popped up on the offensive line, the Chiefs plugged a big hole with Nick Allegretti, a seventh-round pick in 2019. They also added depth with Yasir Durant, an undrafted rookie capable of playing several positions.

''When they're looking for guys to add to our roster,'' Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said, ''they're looking for guys that love football, love to compete. Self-starters. That would be true on the offensive line. Guys that are extremely tough, guys that are able to move onto the next play, guys that are physically tough and rugged.''

Reid deserves much of the credit, but so does general manager Brett Veach, who has an uncanny ability to unearth talent everywhere from junior colleges and Division II schools to the mighty Southeastern Conference.

He needs to keep doing it, too. Like any other NFL team, the Chiefs can only afford to carry the gargantuan contracts of Mahomes and their other pricey stars if they're able to stock the rest of the roster with inexpensive talent.

''Brett does a nice job of knowing what the coaches need to be successful on both sides of the ball,'' Reid said. ''He listens and weighs out what his scouts believe, what he believes, what the coaches believe, then he comes to a conclusions. He's been strong on his conviction with certain players that he thought would boost us and gone for it. And it's worked out.''

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Rivals upset Reed obeyed rules but violated spirit of golf

    Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Chris Godwin shares advice Tom Brady gave to Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Chris Godwin shares the advice Tom Brady has given his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates ahead of their Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]