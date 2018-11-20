In a star-studded Chiefs-Rams game, Aaron Donald was best player on the field

Here and there you’ll hear someone make the argument that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the NFL’s best player.

When you see games like Monday night, that makes perfect sense.

For all of the offensive stars in the Rams’ marquee showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, including MVP candidates Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley, Donald was the best player on either side. He was simply unblockable. When Chiefs guard Cameron Erving wasn’t hanging on for dear life and hoping to not get called for holding, Donald was getting pressure on Mahomes.

Twice, Donald made a ridiculous play to strip Mahomes of the ball. One of the fumbles was returned for a touchdown.

Aaron Donald made some enormous plays against the Chiefs

Donald, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, had already been a handful for the Chiefs when he broke through for a huge play late in the second quarter.

Donald rushed Mahomes, who sensed Donald pressuring him. Mahomes started scrambling to his right, but Donald still strip-sacked him. Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam scooped the fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.

Strip sacks aren’t easy, but Donald had another one in the third quarter.

The Chiefs were driving when Donald got through yet again, got a hand on the ball and it came loose. After a scramble, the Rams recovered. They took over at the Chiefs’ 46-yard line and eight plays later they had another touchdown.

That made it 14 points that could be credited to Donald.

Donald is having another phenomenal season

Donald was the best defensive player in the NFL last season. He led the NFL in sacks before Monday night’s game even kicked off. He signed a massive contract extension just before the season, and that’s the best investment the Rams have made.

There were plenty of big stars and flashy playmakers in Monday night’s game. Among them all, Donald was the only one that looked unstoppable. Maybe it’s time to wonder if a defensive player should be considered for MVP this season.

Story Continues

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, lower right. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Charles Robinson: QB’s injury a huge reason why Bell held out

• There hasn’t been a loss this bad in NFL history

• These are the bad QBs the Redskins are looking at

• Dan Wetzel: What the Condoleezza Rice rumors tell us about the NFL



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts