Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might make a controversial move to China. Good for him

Any day now, Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese super striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could sign in China with Tianjin Quanjian.

At 28, the French-born forward is one of the hottest properties on the market, also pursued at various times by Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, in spite of his towering price tag of $90 million or so – just for the transfer, and not counting his salary, image rights fees or bonuses.

But the rumor that he’ll opt for China over any of those European legacy clubs persists. He apparently stands to make well over $30 million a year there. Nothing is concrete, and the only apparent certainty is that he will leave Dortmund, where he came into his own the last four years – with 79 goals in the last two seasons alone – and emerged as one of the world’s best strikers after a meandering career with an early false start with AC Milan.

Aubameyang has declared himself “ready for new adventures” in a fairly uncryptic Instagram tweet.





Yet this would-be decision to head to China, which would make it the Chinese Super League’s most meaningful acquisition in a half-decade full of high-profile signings because of Aubameyang’s recent performance and desirability, doesn’t sit well with a lot of people.

They seem to feel that Aubameyang somehow owes it to his talent and to some kind of greater good to play at the highest possible level during his prime. It’s a strange sort of logic, although it’s unassailable that the soccer in China isn’t yet as good as it is in Spain, England, France or indeed Germany. (Then again, if better players don’t head over there, how is the CSL ever to get better?)

Yet players who leave for China, usually seizing on an offer that’s higher than anybody else’s, are implicitly judged for cashing in. Leaving Europe for anything but a final payday is considered to break some kind of unspoken covenant of conduct and career planning for a professional soccer player. As if the European game doesn’t revolve entirely around money. A “premature” departure is lamented as a waste, as if a prime is indentured to Europe’s top leagues, even if that means taking less money than the market will bear.

This general and broadly-shared sentiment tends to remain implied but unsaid. It’s a kind of quiet criticism, a condescension about any soccer league that isn’t European that’s hinted at but never verbalized in so many words.

Except for when somebody misses the memo and blurts it all out, like former Ireland and Liverpool striker John Aldridge in his Irish Independent column.

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook ]

First, Aldridge called Aubameyang a “sporting mercenary.” Let’s pause here to remember that the word ‘profession’ is embedded in the word ‘professional’ and thereby definitionally makes the entire industry one of mercenaries — and that’s perfectly okay.

Having set out on this shaky limb, Aldridge forges forward. Of the Chinese league, he says, “I cannot understand why any serious sportsman would want to go and play in that third-rate league.”

“Okay, we all like money and Aubameyang will be getting a lot of it very quickly if he joins Tianjin Quanjian, but he is basically selling his soul to the highest bidder by moving to China,” Aldridge carries on. “It seems as if money is more important to Aubameyang than sporting ambition and for that reason, Liverpool may have had a lucky escape by not signing him.”

Here, the former Red finally circles around to the crux of his real beef: that Aubameyang may prefer China over England, and his own former club no less. Never mind that a move to reunite with his former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp was never a concrete option and that those two apparently didn’t have the best working relationship in the past. Which is to say nothing of the enormous transfer fee required for a player who is likely over the halfway mark in his prime.

“Playing in the Champions League, challenging for the Premier League title, working with a great manager like Klopp and playing in front of incredible fans at Anfield every week should be what any footballer wants,” Aldridge drones on. “I would have walked over hot coals to get a chance to play for Liverpool and while I wouldn’t expect a foreign player to have that kind of passion and desire, anyone who is willing to move to China at the age of 28 is not worth talking about.”

Read More