All-Star Sports Week: Anniston's Kite helps North down South in boys basketball

Jul. 21—Anniston's Antonio Kite helped the North score a 93-85 victory over the South in Tuesday night's All-Star Sports Week boys basketball game at the Cramton Bowl MultiPlex in Montgomery.

Kite, the Alabama football commit who led Anniston to a Class 4A state basketball title last season, finished with 18 points. He was 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Kite also added two assists and one rebound.

Oxford's Rylan Houck was 0-for-2 from the field and finished with one rebound and one assist for a North team that was coached by West Limestone's Justin Taylor and Anniston's Torry Brown.

Midfield's Anthony Johnson finished with 27 points to claim MVP honors for the North, which won for the 49th time in a series that began in 1951. The North holds a 49-29 edge.

Led by Fairfield's Shaniah Nunn's 20 points and 10 rebounds, the North girls won 66-61 over the South in an earlier game. The victory improved the North's lead in the series, which started in 1997, to 21-3.