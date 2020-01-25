All-Star Skills Competition Recap
The NHL skills competition took place last night with some interesting results. We’ll go through each of the events and highlight the winners.
NHL Fastest Skater
This has been Connor McDavid’s event with him winning the last three times. However, it was Mathew Barzal that took the title of the fastest skater last night. He finished with a time of 13.175 seconds, which bested McDavid’s run of 13.378 last year, which won him the 2019 title.
Here are the 2020 results:
Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, 13.175 seconds
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, 13.215 seconds
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers, 13.509 seconds
Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres, 13.540 seconds
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, 13.895 seconds
Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators, 14.005 seconds
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, 14.113 seconds
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, 14.263 seconds
NHL Save Streak
This year’s save streak competition was won by Jordan Binnington in front of the hometown crowd. This was Binnington’s first time taking part in the competition after breaking into the league during the 2018-19 campaign and leading the Blues to a championship. The winner of last year’s event, Henrik Lundqvist, was not a participant this year. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy finished second for the second straight year.
Here are the 2020 results:
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, 10-save streak
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, nine-save streak
Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs, seven-save streak
Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals, five-save streak
Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks, five-save streak
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, four-save streak
Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins, four-save streak
David Rittich, Calgary Flames, four-save streak
NHL Accuracy Shooting
Another first-time All-Star, Jaccob Slavin, was titled the most accurate shooter. It only took him 9.505 seconds to hit all five targets. However, he did it in eight shots compared to Leon Draisaitl, who did it in just seven. The NHL ranks the players based on how quickly they hit the targets rather than how many shots they take though, so Slavin is the winner.
Here are the 2020 results:
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, 9.505 seconds
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, 10.257 seconds
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers, 13.704 seconds
Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues, 13.763 seconds
Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings, 13.868 seconds
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, 15.160 seconds
Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks, 17.161 seconds
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, 19.550 seconds
NHL Hardest Shot
While the three contests mentioned above had all-new winners, that was true for the hardest shot. Shea Weber took the crown for the fourth time. His best shot was 106.5 mph. At the age of 56, Hall of Famer Al MacInnis took participated in the competition for fun. Back in his day, MacInnis won this event seven times.
Here are the results:
Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens, 106.5 mph
John Carlson, Washington Capitals, 104.5 mph
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, 102.4 mph
Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames, 102.1 mph
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 102.1 mph
Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets, 98.8 mph
NHL Shooting Stars
This is a new event for the skills competition where players aim for targets worth varying point totals. Patrick Kane, Mitch Marner, and Ryan O'Reilly all ended up tying with 22 points over seven shots, but Kane won the tiebreaker by hitting a two-point target with his eighth shot. Marner and O’Reilly both missed their tiebreaker attempt.
Here are the results:
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, 22 points (tiebreaker winner)
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 22 points
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues, 22 points
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames, 20 points
Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada, 15 points
David Perron, St. Louis Blues, 14 points
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars, 14 points
Hilary Knight, United States, 14 points
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 10 points
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, 6 points
Elite Women’s 3-on-3
Top players from Canada and the United States faced off in a 3-on-3 match with the Canadians earning a 2-1 victory in the event. The event took place over two 10-minute periods.
Melodie Daoust scored the game-winning goal for Canada and Rebecca Johnston accounted for their other marker. Rebecca Johnston scored America’s lone goal. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 15 of 16 shots for Canada to earn the win.