All-Star Skills Competition Recap

The NHL skills competition took place last night with some interesting results. We’ll go through each of the events and highlight the winners.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @RyanDadoun on Twitter.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Lineup Adviser, get our Weekly and Rest-of-Season rankings and projections, track all of your players and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NHL Fastest Skater

This has been Connor McDavid’s event with him winning the last three times. However, it was Mathew Barzal that took the title of the fastest skater last night. He finished with a time of 13.175 seconds, which bested McDavid’s run of 13.378 last year, which won him the 2019 title.

Here are the 2020 results:

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, 13.175 seconds

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, 13.215 seconds

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers, 13.509 seconds

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres, 13.540 seconds

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, 13.895 seconds

Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators, 14.005 seconds

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, 14.113 seconds

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, 14.263 seconds

NHL Save Streak

This year’s save streak competition was won by Jordan Binnington in front of the hometown crowd. This was Binnington’s first time taking part in the competition after breaking into the league during the 2018-19 campaign and leading the Blues to a championship. The winner of last year’s event, Henrik Lundqvist, was not a participant this year. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy finished second for the second straight year.

Here are the 2020 results:

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, 10-save streak

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, nine-save streak

Story continues

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs, seven-save streak

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals, five-save streak

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks, five-save streak

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, four-save streak

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins, four-save streak

David Rittich, Calgary Flames, four-save streak

NHL Accuracy Shooting

Another first-time All-Star, Jaccob Slavin, was titled the most accurate shooter. It only took him 9.505 seconds to hit all five targets. However, he did it in eight shots compared to Leon Draisaitl, who did it in just seven. The NHL ranks the players based on how quickly they hit the targets rather than how many shots they take though, so Slavin is the winner.

Here are the 2020 results:

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, 9.505 seconds

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, 10.257 seconds

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers, 13.704 seconds

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues, 13.763 seconds

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings, 13.868 seconds

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, 15.160 seconds

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks, 17.161 seconds

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, 19.550 seconds

NHL Hardest Shot

While the three contests mentioned above had all-new winners, that was true for the hardest shot. Shea Weber took the crown for the fourth time. His best shot was 106.5 mph. At the age of 56, Hall of Famer Al MacInnis took participated in the competition for fun. Back in his day, MacInnis won this event seven times.

Here are the results:

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens, 106.5 mph

John Carlson, Washington Capitals, 104.5 mph

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, 102.4 mph

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames, 102.1 mph

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 102.1 mph

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets, 98.8 mph

NHL Shooting Stars

This is a new event for the skills competition where players aim for targets worth varying point totals. Patrick Kane, Mitch Marner, and Ryan O'Reilly all ended up tying with 22 points over seven shots, but Kane won the tiebreaker by hitting a two-point target with his eighth shot. Marner and O’Reilly both missed their tiebreaker attempt.

Here are the results:

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, 22 points (tiebreaker winner)

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 22 points

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues, 22 points

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames, 20 points

Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada, 15 points

David Perron, St. Louis Blues, 14 points

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars, 14 points

Hilary Knight, United States, 14 points

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 10 points

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, 6 points

Elite Women’s 3-on-3

Top players from Canada and the United States faced off in a 3-on-3 match with the Canadians earning a 2-1 victory in the event. The event took place over two 10-minute periods.

Melodie Daoust scored the game-winning goal for Canada and Rebecca Johnston accounted for their other marker. Rebecca Johnston scored America’s lone goal. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 15 of 16 shots for Canada to earn the win.