Star Signs Crystal Palace Deal, Contract Length Identified

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Daichi Kamada on a two-year deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kamada is out of contract at Italian side Lazio this summer and has resisted efforts from the Serie A club to convince him to pen a fresh contract.

Lazio were left unhappy at the situation as they believed they had an agreement in place for the Japanese to stay.

Working with his former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace was too big a temptation for Kamada though and he is Premier League bound.

He has passed all his medical checks with the Eagles and put pen to paper to a two-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Palace are expected to confirm the arrival of Kamada at the beginning of July.

The midfielder’s contract with Lazio will expire at the end of June.

Glasner knows all about Kamada’s qualities and will be relishing the chance to unleash the midfielder on the Premier League next season.