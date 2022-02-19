All-Star Saturday night: Rockets rookie Jalen Green competes in NBA slam dunk contest

Ben DuBose
·2 min read
One night after an elite showing in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green is hoping to win the NBA’s slam dunk contest on Saturday night in Cleveland.

“I have some exciting things planned,” Green said earlier this week. “It’s going to be a show. It’s going to be fun. I’ve been dreaming about moments like this, and I have to make the best of it. I have some ideas planned, but I don’t want to say too much, but it is going to be exciting.”

Though he is only 20 years old, Green — the No. 2 overall pick from the first round of the 2021 NBA draft — is a slight betting favorite to win. His dunk contest rivals will be New York’s Obi Toppin, Orlando’s Cole Anthony, and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Here’s a look at when to watch, as well as real-time reaction as it happens from fans of the Rockets and others across the league.

When and How to Watch

  • What: All-Star Saturday night

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 19

  • Time: 7 p.m. Central

  • TV Channel: TNT

  • Event order: Skills challenge, 3-point shootout, dunk contest

