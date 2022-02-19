All-Star Saturday night: Rockets rookie Jalen Green competes in NBA slam dunk contest

One night after an elite showing in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green is hoping to win the NBA’s slam dunk contest on Saturday night in Cleveland.

“I have some exciting things planned,” Green said earlier this week. “It’s going to be a show. It’s going to be fun. I’ve been dreaming about moments like this, and I have to make the best of it. I have some ideas planned, but I don’t want to say too much, but it is going to be exciting.”

Though he is only 20 years old, Green — the No. 2 overall pick from the first round of the 2021 NBA draft — is a slight betting favorite to win. His dunk contest rivals will be New York’s Obi Toppin, Orlando’s Cole Anthony, and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Here’s a look at when to watch, as well as real-time reaction as it happens from fans of the Rockets and others across the league.

When and How to Watch

What : All-Star Saturday night

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: TNT

Event order: Skills challenge, 3-point shootout, dunk contest

⁦@TheofficialEG10⁩ says he definitely expects his teammate Jalen Green to win the Slam Dunk contest Saturday night…#Rockets #LightTheFuse #Sarge pic.twitter.com/FlDkUpYfyc — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) February 19, 2022

“Who’s your pick for the slam dunk contest? Jason Tatum: “Jalen Green.” Love the support Jalen Green is getting tonight. pic.twitter.com/FxhnOKbs3s — oscar (@KPJaIenEra) February 19, 2022

.@JalenGreen gives a preview of the Slam Dunk Contest with a windmill jam! 🔟#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/YgGVfITBqr — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 19, 2022

Jalen Green pretty solid favorite in the dunk contest tonight: pic.twitter.com/U7svzEqj27 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 19, 2022

Wonder what @JalenGreen has in store for the #NBAAllStar #ATTSlamDunk ? He did say today he might pull out some stuff from his 2016 Slam Dunk Contest in Manila 🤔 when he was just a sophomore in high school 🎥@abscbnsports @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/PDHs6WyA0p — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) February 19, 2022

