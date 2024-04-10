Star safety is Wisconsin’s highest-graded returning player

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler is the Badgers’ highest-graded returning player per PFF College’s latest post on X.

With the departures of running back Braelon Allen and quarterback Tanner Mordecai, Wohler is slated to lead the Badgers in his fourth season representing the Scarlet and Red.

Wohler, a rising senior, spearheaded UW’s secondary a season ago. The Muskego native led all Big Ten defensive backs with 120 total tackles and was voted First-Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press.

His 74 solo tackles also ranked first among defensive backs across NCAA Division I college football, and he became the first Big Ten DB to post 110+ tackles, a sack and multiple INTs in the same season since 2010.

As one of the most intense athletes in Wisconsin’s defensive unit, Wohler will look to showcase his prowess against an expanded Big Ten conference next season. With games against Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon littered throughout UW’s schedule, the Badgers’ defensive anchor will look to do just that.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire