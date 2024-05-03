A star Rutgers football player nearly transferred. Here's why he stayed

Robert Longerbeam has become one of Rutgers football’s top defensive players.

But at one time the cornerback planned to leave for another program.

Longerbeam shared the story a Reem & Beam Unplugged, a new podcast he hosts with Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell.

Powell said it was about “a year and a half or two years ago” when Longerbeam, who's returning for a fifth season, was set to transfer.

“It was a lot played into that part,” Longerbeam said. “Interesting time in my life. Got comfortable playing the corner position, but there were some older guys above me, so maybe it wasn’t the best place for me. I made the decision I was going to leave.”

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Alante Brown (0) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at SHI Stadium.

So Longerbeam called coach Greg Schiano.

Longerbeam was already on his way back home to Virginia.

Except by the time he got home, he had a visitor.

Schiano, who took a helicopter to convince Longerbeam to change his mind, was sitting on Longerbeam's couch.

“He’s like ‘nothing’s guaranteed, everybody’s going to be competing for a job,’” Longerbeam said. “So if you come back and play the best during camp and spring ball, that’ll be your job. I just wanted a fair shot. I didn’t think I was going to play with the older guys above me, I didn’t want to waste a year.”

Schiano’s effort paid off.

“That level of care he showed doing that,” Longerbeam said, “this man hopped in a helicopter from Jersey to VA to make that happen. Once that happened, I was like this was somebody I can’t leave.”

Powell said Schiano even called him to talk Longerbeam out of it, but Powell wasn’t aware Schiano was already flying down.

“I was just in a bad space,” Longerbeam said. “He’s just such a good guy. Once he had that talk with me, it was like, ‘I’m staying here. There’s no doubt.’”

And what a win that was for Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

Longerbeam has become one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten, finishing last season with 43 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception. He was one of just two players in the conference with at least 10 pass breakups.

