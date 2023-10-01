Star running backs, golf regional titles: Vote for the SJ-R's athlete of the week

Here are The State Journal-Register's athlete of the week nominees.

The poll closes at noon on Friday. Information about the nominees is below. Nokomis' Nolan Herpstreith won last week's poll.

If you have trouble viewing the poll, click on this link.

Ki'on Carson, Lincoln, football

The speedy senior had 15 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 50 yards and another score as Lincoln beat Jacksonville 41-28 in a Central State Eight Conference and qualified for its first trip to the playoffs since 1984.

A.J. Charpentier, Jacksonville Routt, boys golf

The sophomore earned first place by five strokes in the Class 1A Mount Sterling Brown County Regional and the Rockets settled for second place as a team by just one stroke behind champion LVC at Rolling Greens Golf Course. Charpentier carded even-par 73.

Major Gibson, Rochester, boys soccer

The senior midfielder assisted the game-tying goal to Landon Kutscher and tallied the game-winning penalty kick in a 2-1 Central State Eight Conference victory over Chatham Glenwood on Wednesday.

Izzy Hassebrock, Sacred Heart-Griffin, girls golf

The junior dominated the Class 1A Auburn Regional leaderboard by eight strokes and the Cyclones rolled to first place as a team at Edgewood Golf Course. Hassebrock shot 4-under-par 67.

Cal Johnson, Sacred Heart-Griffin, boys golf

The senior captured the individual top podium by two strokes in the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Regional and vaulted the Cyclones to the regional team title at the University of Illinois Orange Course. He shot 1-under-par 71.

Christian Pollard, Sacred Heart-Griffin, football

The senior running back chalked up 163 yards rushing and two scores in a 24-17 Central State Eight Conference victory over Chatham Glenwood. A dominant offensive line helped contribute to Pollard’s 105 yards in the second half. The Class 5A No. 5 Cyclones (5-1 overall, 5-0 CS8) totaled 210 yards rushing.

Danny Skelton, Pleasant Plains, football

The senior quarterback had a combined 299 yards on the ground and through the air as Pleasant Plains escaped Pittsfield 28-26 to even its record at 3-3 in the Sangamo Conference. Skelton finished 12-for-22 for 223 yards with touchdown passes to Carter Durako (65 yards) and Luke Bowsher (18 yards). He also had a 3-yard TD run and rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries.

Logan Smith, South County/New Berlin, boys golf

The senior topped the entire field by two strokes and led South County to the Class 2A Taylorville Regional team title at Lakeshore Golf Course on Wednesday. Smith finished 5-over-par 77.

Britni Walters, Williamsville, volleyball

The junior outside hitter compiled 18 kills and 17 digs in a 16-25, 25-20, 27-25 Sangamo Conference victory over host Pleasant Plains on Tuesday.

