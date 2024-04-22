All-star rosters honor SC’s top high school soccer players. See who made the list

Rosters for The Clash of Carolinas and North-South All-Star soccer matches were released Sunday evening.

The Clash of the Carolinas is the nation’s only interstate prep soccer all-star event. The 2024 event will be held June 15 at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex, home of Charlotte Soccer Academy, in Pineville, N.C., for the first time.

The North-South boys and girls all-star matches will be held June 22 at TL Hanna.

SC Clash of Carolinas Rosters

Girls

Ainsley Chunn, Oceanside Collegiate; Darcy Ahern, Chapin; Kylie Cino, Wando; Julia Cosgrove, Oceanside Collegiate; Ella Grace Dillard, Wando; Elena Garcia, J.L. Mann; Maggie Heffernan, Lexington; Nicole Hutchinson, Powdersville; Lilliana Iacofano, Lucy Beckham; Payton James, Mauldin; Maris Jennings, Waccamaw; Zoie Kempf, Indian Land; Elizabeth McAllister, Clover; Marlia Nieves, Clover; Marley Walker, James Island Charter, Evelyn Wright, Blythewood; Ella Yarborough, River Bluff; Charlie Zaifert, Academic Magnet

Coaches: Alister Delong, Academic Magnet; Victor Tice, Aiken

Boys

Asher Risell, Woodmont; Carson Bryce, Andrew Jackson; Zander White, South Pointe; Nate Porterfield, J.L. Mann; Luke Hilton, Chapin; Daniel Busby, James Island Charter; Andres Giraldo, Riverside; Paul Myers, Nation Ford; Cory Lownds, Clover; Patrick Kucaba, St. Joseph’s Catholic; Charley Simmons, Wando; Nathan Arroyo, Stratford; Sebastian Restrepo, Hillcrest; David Liboyi, Dutch Fork; James Jenkin, Clover; Braden Gritz, Fort Mill; Wilfer Bustamante, J.L. Mann; Luke Manely, Wade Hampton

Coaches: Cesar Robles, Rock Hill; Todd Robinson, James Island Charter

North-South All-Star Rosters

North Girls

Jasmine Ford, Christ Church; Brecken Brown, Dorman; Megan Coffman, South Aiken; Grayson Cuttino, Wade Hampton; Marian Darby, J.L. Mann; Ella Glenn, Mauldin; Hannah Inman, Dorman; Ashley Kahre, Nation Ford; Addison Kornegay, Daniel; Desi Koumoustitotis, Christ Church; Brooks Liverett, Mauldin; Brigid McKinley, St. Joseph’s; Trinity Oglesby, J.L. Mann; Reagan O’Shea, Greenville; Samantha Quillen, Woodmont; Kate Redman, Eastside; Madison Rich, Aiken; Erin Wood, Indian Land

Coaches: Jorge Santos, Woodruff; Ashley Seeley, Christ Church

South Girls

Olivia Bradley, Chapin; Finley Dybik, Wando; Riyanah Booker, White Knoll; Riley Darr, West Florence; Kristiana Deveav, Bishop England; Ansley Douty, Wando; Lily Hodge, Bishop England; Anna Hussey, Myrtle Beach; Rosie Kennamer, Lexington; Anna Litchfield. Ashley Ridge; Emmerson Marshall, River Bluff; Kinlee Mozlee, Gilbert; Ellie Murray, West Ashley; Gabriella Redman, James Island; Mia Robinson, Camden; Harper Royal, Waccamaw; Alexis Spivey, James Island; Zoe Stevenson, May River

Coaches: Chad Bridges, Chapin; Mark Sanchez, Waccamaw

North Boys

Kaleb Porcoro, Eastside; Connor Flannigan, St. Joseph’s; Jace Griffin, Blythewood, Nathan King, Wade Hampton; Da’Len Massey, Lewisville; Eddie Merck, Daniel; Jonathan Morales-Howard, Hillcrest; Tristan Nixon, Eastside; Steve Quattara, Powdersville; Trenton Palumbo, Clover; Donny Purcell, Blythewood; Daniel Restrepo, Hillcrest; Adam Richards, Gaffney; Benjamin Richards, Gray Collegiate; Tyler Schwartz, Indian Land; Mateo Simon, St. Joseph’s; Landon Sykes, Clover; Carlos Vasquez Gray Collegiate

Coaches: Adam Cole, Indian Land; Robby Setzler, Blythewood

South Boys

Colin Dahlman, Summerville; Nathan Tubbiolo, Wando; JJ Chadick, Carolina Forest; Marshall Gillie, Wando; Carter Gorczyca, Ashley Ridge; Gavin Hardwick, Gilbert; Nathaniel Harris, Ashley Ridge; Trey Jones, Waccamaw; Easton Khouri, Bishop England; Jacob Madeiros, May River; Jackson McNeil, Stratford; Truman Miller, Waccamaw; Walker Miller, A.C. Flora; Terence Seals, Stratford; Rob Silverio, Dutch Fork; Rex Slater, Chapin; Bryce Truesdale, River Bluff; Logan Watchinski, River Bluff

Coaches: Will Brice, Andrew Jackson; Jessie Stament, Stratford