The Star ranks the area's top 50 high school football players

Josh Joyner has been a dominant and dynamic player at Pacifica and will be one of the leaders a talented Tritons team in his final season.

The Star opens its second season ranking Ventura County’s best on the football field with its preseason Top 50. Last year’s end-of-season Top 100 ranking is in parenthesis.

1. Josh Joyner, Pacifica (10): The reigning Channel League MVP averaged more than 140 all-purpose yards and a TD per game as a sophomore and junior. And now the Washington State commit is a senior.

2. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park (3): Michigan. Notre Dame. Georgia. The scholarship offers keep rolling in for the elite sophomore quarterback, who opened at No. 31 in the nation in 247Sports' Class of 2026 rankings.

Newbury Park's Brady Smigiel is one of the top quarterbacks in California, and he's only a sophomore.

3. Aaron Butler, Calabasas (5): The Colorado-bound athlete took one of every three catches to the house as a junior. He's the No. 12-ranked player in the state, per 247Sports.

4. Dayday Aupiu, Pacifica (6): The senior safety is more productive on defense than most offensive players. The Cal commit led Ventura County in defensive TDs (four) and shared the leader in interceptions (six) as a junior.

5. Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (8): The senior cornerback hasn’t seen many passes thrown his way since grabbing nearly an interception per game as a freshman. So the Arizona commit is now a mainstay on offense, too.

Chance Harrison, who is committed to Arizona, is a top-level cornerback and is ready to make a big impact as receiver for Rio Mesa.

6. Jaden Mosley, Oak Park (17): The disruptive defensive end led the county with 22 tackles for a loss as a junior.

7. Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park (19): The 5-foot-11 playmaker led the county in receptions with 89 as a sophomore and also had four interceptions on defense.

8. Blake Lauritzen, Thousand Oaks (23): The 6-foot-3 defensive end led the county with 14 sacks as a junior.

9. Justice Williams, Oaks Christian (24): The son of former Rams tight end Roland Williams, who is committed to Washington, is the No. 34-ranked senior in state, per 247Sports.

St. Bonaventure's Shaun Torgeson (right) is one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the county.

10. Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure (27): The 6-foot-5, 285-pound senior tackle opens the season as the county's top offensive lineman. The three-star recruit already has offers from Air Force, Georgetown and Portland State.

11. Savion Taylor, Pacifica (42): The 6-foot, 186-pound receiver excels in traffic both on the football field and volleyball court. The No. 40-ranked player in the state by 247Sports is planning on also playing safety as a junior.

12. Dominick Jones, Rio Mesa: (46): The Channel League’s reigning co-Defensive Lineman of the Year was second in the county with 12 sacks as a junior.

13. JJ Bittner, Rio Mesa (61): The 6-foot-3 junior quarterback already has an offer from Nevada after throwing for 2,161 yards and 18 TDs as a sophomore.

After a strong sophomore season, Rio Mesa's JJ Bittner will be one of the top quarterbacks in the county this fall.

14. Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian (100): Cal Hi Sports' Freshman Boys Athlete of the Year, a standout on the track and football field, is now a four-star recruit with scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC.

15. Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure (73): Glover earned a place on this list as a sophomore linebacker. He's now a junior ready to pick up where Delon Thompson left off in the Seraphs backfield.

16. Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian (NR): The 6-foot-4 junior defensive end is an elite pass rusher who has been mentored by Kayvon Thibodeaux. He has scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.

17. Chase Farrell, Oaks Christian (60): The 5-foot-10 Ferrari of a wideout is healthy and ready to fly as a senior

18. Luke Cochran, Moorpark: Senior running back will be centerpiece of Musketeers offense.

Moorpark will rely on running back Luke Cochran to lead the offense this fall.

19. Carson Berry, Newbury Park (50): The 6-foot-5, 285-pound left tackle already has picked up six Division I scholarship offers.

20. Allen Macias, Santa Paula (64): The senior running back was second in Ventura County a year ago with 1,283 yards rushing.

21. Anthony Tafoya, Fillmore (63): The 6-foot quarterback broke school records for completions, passing yards and TD passes as a sophomore. His junior year will be delayed by an injury suffered in training camp.

Fillmore hopes a healthy Anthony Tafoya will lead the Flashes to a Citrus Coast League title.

22. Drew Cofield, St. Bonaventure (84): The 6-foot-1 junior is ready to prove he's one of the region's top cover corners.

23. Sonny Aina, Pacifica (NR): The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle, who transferred in from Oaks Christian, firms up the Tritons’ defensive front.

24. Alonzo Contreras, Calabasas (68): The 5-foot-11 quarterback threw for 2,732 yards and 33 TDs as a junior.

A star on the baseball diamond, Josh Woodworth is an impact performer on the football field for Ventura.

25. Josh Woodworth, Ventura (NR): The junior isn’t just an elite baseball talent. Opponents will struggle to limit the tight end’s offensive presence.

26. J’Lin Wingo, Rio Mesa (71): The 6-foot senior’s powerful running style matches the Spartans’ physical attack.

27. Aufaga Peapea, Pacifica (NR): The 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior left tackle is the anchor of what should be an improved Tritons offensive line.

28. Max Peters, St. Bonaventure (80): The 6-foot athlete was one of the most impactful players in the county last fall at Oak Park, scoring TDs five different ways — receiving, passing, running, punt return and kick return. Oh, and he also had five interceptions on defense.

After starring at Oak Park, Max Peters will be part of a deep and talented St. Bonaventure team.

29. Philip Kim, Pacifica (83): The 5-foot-9 senior earns the tough yardage for the Tritons’ high-powered offense.

30. Nick Thomas, Ventura (85): The 6-foot-1 middle linebacker is the leader of what promises to be an elite Cougars defense.

31. Isaiah Dillon, Pacifica (82): The receiver scored 10 TDs as a sophomore at Oxnard High. He’s expected to start at cornerback for Pacifica this fall.

32. Nick Lavizzo, Pacifica (89): The 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker earned multiple scholarship offers after finishing third in the county with 133 tackles as a sophomore.

33. Zayne McCulley, Ventura (90): The 6-foot junior safety made the dramatic, game-winning conversion tackle in the St. Bonaventure's key Marmonte League win over Bishop Diego.

34. Mylan Walker, Ventura (74): The versatile senior safety can cover, stop the run and rush the passer. He also plays offense.

35. Alex Villalobos, Simi Valley (NR): Senior linebacker is a defensive standout.

Thousand Oaks High's Andrew Simon-Lacombe is one of the top playmakers in the county.

36. Andrew Lacombe, Thousand Oaks (48): The head coach and quarterback may be new, but the Lancers retained their the big-play threat, who reeled in 11 TD passes as a junior.

37. Dominic DeMaio, Simi Valley (NR): An impact player as wide receiver/defensive back.

38. Anthony Wolter, St. Bonaventure (NR): Senior quarterback will benefit from expanded playbook.

Quarterback Anthony Wolter will guide a strong St. Bonaventure offense.

39. Brudder Aina, Pacifica (76): The 6-foot linebacker was sixth in the county with 117 tackles as a sophomore

40. Josiah Gipson, Hueneme (96): The 5-foot-9, 255-pound senior is one of the top returning interior defensive linemen in the county. He’s also expected to play offensive guard this fall.

41. Ethan Curtis, Westlake (92): The junior rates with county's top offensive linemen.

42. Tristan Phillips, Ventura (NR): After making a rare impact as a freshman, the 6-foot-4 sophomore should develop into an elite two-way player as an H-back and linebacker.

43. Talon Gold, Newbury Park (NR): The middle linebacker is heart of Panthers defense.

44. Tagg Harrison, Westlake (NR): Pacifica transfer is used to QB competition. He must hold off Dominic Hunt to win QB job.

Nathaniel Madrigal is big-time playmaker out of the Camarillo backfield.

45. Nathaniel Madrigal, Camarillo (NR): The senior will be among county's top running backs.

46. Scott Burleigh, Oxnard (NR): The 6-foot-6, 330-pound junior tackle has drawn the interest of Pac-12 powers Utah, Washington and UCLA.

47. Tyler Hoff, Buena (NR): The quick slotback will be an important piece of the Buena offense.

48. Luis Aguilera, Oxnard (NR): The defensive end led the Yellowjackets in sacks and was second in tackles as a junior.

49. Sol McGarey, Nordhoff (NR): The Rangers' march back to competitive football begins with keeping their potential game-breaking running back healthy.

50. Juan Perez, Channel Islands (NR): The middle linebacker will be expected to lead the new-look Raiders defense this fall.

