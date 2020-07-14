All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

The All-Star Race will run at the Bristol short track for the first time every Wednesday.

Joining the 16 drivers already locked into the event will be the winners from Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the Open race. The Fan Vote recipient will fill out the 20th and final position on the grid.

All-Star Race Starting Lineup

Starting Position Driver No. Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup