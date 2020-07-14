All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
The All-Star Race will run at the Bristol short track for the first time every Wednesday.
Joining the 16 drivers already locked into the event will be the winners from Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the Open race. The Fan Vote recipient will fill out the 20th and final position on the grid.
All-Star Race Starting Lineup
Starting Position
Driver
No.
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
4
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
12
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
13
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
14
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup
Starting Position
Driver
No.
Team
1
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
6
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
7
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
9
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
11
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
12
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
13
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
14
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
15
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
16
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
17
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
18
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
19
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
22
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing