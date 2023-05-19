All-Star Race heat lineups set following Pit Crew Challenge

The hotly anticipated Pit Crew Challenge helped kick off the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race festivities in the Cup Series’ long-awaited return to North Wilkesboro Speedway Friday evening.

Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team won the competition to score the pole for Sunday’s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and pocket an extra $100,000 for the team. However, it will be Daniel Suárez and Chris Buescher leading their respective heat fields to the green Saturday evening as their teams posted the two fastest stops in the Pit Crew Challenge among those already locked into Sunday’s main event.

See where your favorite All-Star driver will start in the two heat races on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

ALL-STAR HEAT RACE NO. 1 STARTING LINEUP

Starting Spot Car Number Driver 1 99 Daniel Suárez 2 9 Chase Elliott 3 22 Joey Logano 4 11 Denny Hamlin 5 14 Chase Briscoe 6 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 7 2 Austin Cindric 8 29 Kevin Harvick 9 12 Ryan Blaney 10 20 Christopher Bell 11 43 Erik Jones

ALL-STAR HEAT RACE NO. 2 STARTING LINEUP