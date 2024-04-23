All-Star Race Fan Vote now open for 2024 at North Wilkesboro

Now is your opportunity to support your favorite driver for a chance to compete in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for May 19 at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The All-Star Race Fan Vote polls are officially open, and this year, Fan Rewards members will receive 50 points for their first vote.

Fans can vote up to five times per day, per unique email address. The voting period opened at 6 p.m. ET on April 23 and will conclude at 5:30 p.m. ET on May 19. The winner of the fan vote will be revealed after the NASCAR All-Star Open on May 19 and before engines fire for the main event later that night.

Notable past winners of the fan vote include Ken Schrader, who was the first to receive the honor in 2004. Other familiar names on the list of past winners include Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2011), Danica Patrick (2013, ’15) and Clint Bowyer (2020). Noah Gragson was the most recent recipient in 2023.

Kasey Kahne, who secured the fan vote victory in 2008, stands as the sole fan vote winner to have subsequently triumphed in the All-Star Race. This highlights the significant impact of fan support in shaping the event.

Stay tuned to NASCAR.com over the coming weeks for updates on the progress of the fan vote.