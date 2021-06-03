All-Star Race Fan Vote enters final push; see latest top 10

With the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race a little more than a week away on June 13 at Texas Motor Speedway, fans can continue campaigning for their favorite driver through the Fan Vote.

The top 10 vote-getters are, in alphabetical order: Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.

Fans can vote here for one eligible driver once a day per unique email address. Votes shared on Facebook and Twitter will count as bonus entries, for a total of four votes per day.

To compete in the All-Star Race, drivers must be a NASCAR Cup Series winner in 2020-21 or be a full-time driver who was a previous All-Star or past Cup Series champion. The stage winners and overall race winner in the All-Star Open and the Fan Vote winner will also be eligible for the race.

The 17 drivers who are already entered into the All-Star Race include Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.