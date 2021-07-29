Star quarterbacks ask the hard-hitting questions while interviewing each other at Pac-12 Media Day
Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson has UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, and USC’s Kedon Slovis interview each other during the 2021 Pac-12 Football Media Day presented by presented by 76® on Tuesday, July 27th in Hollywood, CA. The trio of star quarterbacks get candid about what teams are hardest to play against why waffles are better than pancakes.