Smoky Mountain star quarterback Jed West is no longer with the program, coach Ricky Brindley said Monday.

Brindley said it was West's decision to leave. West could not be immediately reached for comment.

There was speculation that West, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, was planning to transfer to Christ School. Greenies coach Chad Walker said West showed interest in the school but did not enroll.

West is one of the top returning quarterbacks in WNC this season. A two-time All-Mountain 7 3A selection, he completed 60% of his passes and threw for more than 2,400 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022. He rushed for 902 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Mustangs, who finished 7-5 in 2022 and reached the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs, were considered the favorite to win the Mountain 7 this season before West's departure.

Brindley said Smoky Mountain would move forward without West and could benefit from adversity ahead of the season.

"High school football has always, and will continue to be about the relationships forged through the fires of shared difficulties, commitment to each other and then the pursuit of goals bigger than oneself," Brindley said in a statement. "I feel very confident we have young men with that level of loyalty to each other."

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Star quarterback Jed West leaves Smoky Mountain football program