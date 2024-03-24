'Star player in star moments': Jim Schlossnagle speaks to media after Texas A&M's first SEC series victory
The Texas A&M baseball team earned its first SEC series victory of the season with a 6-1 win versus Mississippi State at Blue Bell Park.
Following the triumph, head coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke about the impact sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin and junior outfielder Braden Montgomery made on Saturday’s game.
"Obviously, awesome days for Lamkin and Braden," Schlossnagle said. "I'm super proud of Justin, he didn't have the greatest start to the season and then last week was a little bit better.
"The thing that he did for us all last year is have good fastball command and his offspeed pitches were a little short. This year, his offspeed pitches are much better but his fastball command kind of went away from him. Today he had that fastball command, especially in against those good right-handed hitters like Jordan and the other right-handed guy. Kudos to him, he was awesome and I was trying to ride him as much as I could because I felt like he earned it. Sometimes that helps boost a pitcher's ego when you do that.
"Then Braden, what more do you need to say? A star player in star moments."
