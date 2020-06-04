Star FSU player disputes new coach's claim he talked to each player amidst George Floyd protests, threatens workout boycott

Marvin Wilson says new Florida State coach Mike Norvell is not accurately describing how he’s communicated with players as protests against racial injustice continue after George Floyd’s May 25 killing.

Norvell told The Athletic in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that “we’ve had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches. I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country.”

According to Wilson ‘this s --- did not happen.”

The star defensive tackle tweeted late Wednesday night that he and other Florida State teammates would not be working out “until further notice” after Norvell’s comments. Wilson said that Norvell’s claim that he talked to each player individually was a “lie” and, instead, the team all received the same text message.

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Yahoo Sports has reached out to Florida State for comment.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry called it “crazy crazy” while defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman sent a tweet seemingly in support of Wilson.

Oh this crazy crazy 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Nm3jVHWwGK — Tamorrion Terry (@TT1Batman) June 4, 2020

Wilson is Florida State’s best defensive player. Had he declared for the 2020 NFL draft he could have been an early-round pick. But he decided to return for his senior season and told SiriusXM’s ACC Radio in January that he came back because he felt he couldn’t depart after the team had such a lackluster 2019 season.

"What led to it is I just can't leave on the note of how our season just went," Wilson said.

"I feel like we've got to rep the spear a lot better. I feel like we've got to come out and dominate the football field and we didn't do that the last couple years and I just can't leave Florida State knowing I've got an extra year left. I just want to come out and give my all one last year."

Marvin Wilson is a team captain. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Norvell hasn’t coached a game at FSU

Norvell tweeted on May 29 in response to former NFL coach Tony Dungy’s comments about the protests and said we all must “stand together.” He also chimed in again on Tuesday and his comments to The Athletic came when he was asked what extra steps of communication FSU was taking with its players since Floyd’s death.

Tuesday night, longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins spoke out on Twitter. Haggins has twice served as the team’s interim coach twice in the past three seasons and stayed on staff as an assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach under Norvell.

Norvell was hired in December to be Florida State’s new head coach after the team fired Willie Taggart — the first black man hired as the team’s head coach in school history — nine games into his second season. Taggart had been hired to succeed Jimbo Fisher after Fisher left for Texas A&M at the end of the 2017 season.

Norvell came to Florida State from Memphis, where his teams were a combined 38-16 over four seasons.

