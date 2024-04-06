Star pitcher of the Guardians out for the season
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8 sports reporter John Sabol is reporting that Cleveland Guardians ace pitcher Shane Bieber is out for the season.
Sabol said Bieber had elbow pain after his last two outings on the mound and will need surgery on his elbow.
Shane Bieber is done for the year. He needs Tommy John Surgery. He experienced pain after his start in Oakland in Seattle.
Crushing blow to him and the #Guardians. Bieber was having an amazing start to the 2024 season. Now it’s over. @fox8news
— John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 6, 2024
Bieber was off to the best start of a pitcher in Major League Baseball this season with a 2-0 record, a 0.00 ERA and 20 strike outs.
The Guardians released a statement about Bieber:
Following his first start in Oakland and subsequent start in Seattle on April 2, Shane Bieber experienced a recurrence of medial right elbow pain. This recurrence of symptoms prompted further medical due diligence, including imaging and evaluation by our team physicians. Imaging and evaluations confirmed the presence of a re-injury to Shane’s proximal ulnar collateral ligament. Additional medical opinions from leading sports medicine physicians, Drs. Keith Meister and Neal ElAttrache, confirmed the diagnosis.
Given the recurrence of symptoms following an extended period of rest and rehabilitation during the 2023 season and subsequent off-season, surgical reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament has been recommended. We are in the process of coordinating surgery with Dr. Meister in Dallas.
“Sheer toughness and grit,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in describing how Bieber pitched through the pain and performed.
“He’s devastated by it,” Antonetti said on Saturday. “He feels as though he is letting a lot of people down. And I tried to reassure Shane that couldn’t be further from the truth because he embodies what it means to be a professional, what it means to be a great teammate and a great leader.”
#Guardians place Shane Bieber on IL and have recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from AAA Columbus. @fox8news
— John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 6, 2024
What a small world…
While working in Tampa in 2017, I did a story on Peter Strzekecki & his recovery from Tommy John surgery at @USFBaseball.
7 years later he’s being called up by the #Guardians replacing a guy (Shane Bieber) who needs Tommy John surgery.
Crazy.
@fox8news https://t.co/i2rnELpdKl
— John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 6, 2024
