Star Oregon State transfer Talia Von Oelhoffen visits USC

The USC women’s basketball program welcomed two high-level transfers to Los Angeles on Friday. While most of the headlines surrounded Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen, the Trojans also welcomed Oregon State transfer Talia Von Oelhoffen to their campus.

It would be a dream come true for USC to land Kiki Iriafen, but let’s not forget — or diminish — Talia Von Oelhoffen. The Oregon State guard is a relentless defender, a late-game shotmaker, and a rugged competitor who would make USC a better team. Von Oelhoffen would make a tremendous addition to the Trojans’ 2025 roster and relieve a lot of pressure from both JuJu Watkins and the incoming class of elite freshmen who will be tested in the Big Ten Conference.

Von Oelhoffen would fit very well in assistant coach Beth Burns’ defensive scheme. She is also skilled enough on offense to make defenses pay for double-teaming JuJu Watkins. There are so many ways in which “TVO” would enhance the Trojans’ roster and increase the chances that USC could reach the 2025 Women’s Final Four next season.

#OregonState guard transfer Talia Von Oelhoffen and #Stanford forward transfer Kiki Iriafen on their official visit at #USC: https://t.co/ar4hwsRW52 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) April 27, 2024

