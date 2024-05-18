All-Star Open, heat race lineups set following 2024 Pit Crew Challenge
After being moved to Saturday afternoon due to weather postponement, the Pit Crew Challenge kicked off a slate full of All-Star festivities for the day at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
This year it was Joey Logano grabbing the pole for the first heat race later today and Sunday’s All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio), while last week’s Darlington winner Brad Keselowski will lead the field to green in the second heat race.
The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing crew executed a 13.223-second pit stop, successfully defending their crown as that same crew won the challenge last year with the No. 54 of Ty Gibbs.
See where your favorite All-Star driver will start in the two heat races on Saturday night (5:20 p.m. ET, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and in Sunday‘s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).
ALL-STAR HEAT RACE NO. 1 STARTING LINEUP
STARTING SPOT
CAR NUMBER
DRIVER
1
22
Joey Logano
2
20
Christopher Bell
3
17
Chris Buescher
4
1
Ross Chastain
5
34
Michael McDowell
6
11
Denny Hamlin
7
24
William Byron
8
9
Chase Elliott
9
12
Ryan Blaney
ALL-STAR HEAT RACE NO. 2 STARTING LINEUP
STARTING SPOT
CAR NUMBER
DRIVER
1
6
Brad Keselowski
2
99
Daniel Suárez
3
45
Tyler Reddick
4
19
Martin Truex Jr.
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
6
5
Kevin Harvick/Kyle Larson*
7
8
Kyle Busch
8
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
ALL-STAR OPEN STARTING LINEUP
STARTING SPOT
CAR NUMBER
DRIVER
1
54
Ty Gibbs
2
48
Alex Bowman
3
14
Chase Briscoe
4
23
Bubba Wallace
5
10
Noah Gragson
6
2
Austin Cindric
7
4
Josh Berry
8
38
Todd Gilliland
9
42
John Hunter Nemechek
10
77
Carson Hocevar
11
43
Erik Jones
12
41
Ryan Preece
13
7
Corey LaJoie
14
31
Daniel Hemric
15
3
Austin Dillon
16
51
Justin Haley
17
21
Harrison Burton
18
15
Kaz Grala
19
71
Zane Smith
20
66
Timmy Hill