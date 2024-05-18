All-Star Open, heat race lineups set following 2024 Pit Crew Challenge

After being moved to Saturday afternoon due to weather postponement, the Pit Crew Challenge kicked off a slate full of All-Star festivities for the day at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

This year it was Joey Logano grabbing the pole for the first heat race later today and Sunday’s All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio), while last week’s Darlington winner Brad Keselowski will lead the field to green in the second heat race.

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing crew executed a 13.223-second pit stop, successfully defending their crown as that same crew won the challenge last year with the No. 54 of Ty Gibbs.

See where your favorite All-Star driver will start in the two heat races on Saturday night (5:20 p.m. ET, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and in Sunday‘s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

ALL-STAR HEAT RACE NO. 1 STARTING LINEUP

STARTING SPOT CAR NUMBER DRIVER 1 22 Joey Logano 2 20 Christopher Bell 3 17 Chris Buescher 4 1 Ross Chastain 5 34 Michael McDowell 6 11 Denny Hamlin 7 24 William Byron 8 9 Chase Elliott 9 12 Ryan Blaney

ALL-STAR HEAT RACE NO. 2 STARTING LINEUP

STARTING SPOT CAR NUMBER DRIVER 1 6 Brad Keselowski 2 99 Daniel Suárez 3 45 Tyler Reddick 4 19 Martin Truex Jr. 5 16 AJ Allmendinger 6 5 Kevin Harvick/Kyle Larson* 7 8 Kyle Busch 8 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

ALL-STAR OPEN STARTING LINEUP