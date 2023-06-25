All-Star Notes: SMCC grad Howey part of officiating crew

St. Mary Catholic Central graduate Neal Howey was one of the officials for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game at Lawrence Tech Saturday.

SOUTHFIELD – The Monroe County Region was well-represented at Saturday’s Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and All-Star game weekend at Lawrence Tech University.

Not only did the Region have three players and two coaches in Saturday’s game, a couple of Region coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and SMCC product Neal Howey was on the officiating crew.

Howey, who lives in Saline, started officiating several years ago. He recently found out that he has landed a gig as an official for a handful of Division I college football conferences this upcoming season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We haven’t received our assignments yet,” Howey said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of travel. There is a stretch of like 18 weeks where I’m gone every Friday and Saturday.”

Howey played college football at Eastern Michigan University and was invited to the Seattle Seahawks training camp, even playing in an NFL preseason game before being released. He’s been an official for several years.

“I started at the lower levels and worked my way up,” he said. “I just wanted to be around football and give something back to the game. I still love the game. I will take it as far as I can, just see where it goes from here.”

* * *

Whiteford’s Shea Ruddy and Owen Yount from Monroe didn’t know each other before May, but the two teammates on the East All-Star Roster became friends and roommates during their short stint together.

Advertisement

The MHSFCA held two practices in May, then brought all of the players from the two rosters together Thursday and Friday of last week for a couple of days of practices.

“I didn’t know him before,” Ruddy said. “That’s one of the cool things about the game was meeting a bunch of new people.”

* * *

Whiteford coach Todd Thieken was a member of the East coaching staff for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game at Lawrence Tech Saturday.

If you only looked at the helmets of the players in the East-West Classic Saturday, you might think there were a lot of players from the Whiteford Bobcats on the East squad.

Ruddy was the only one, but numerous players had Whiteford logos on their helmets.

“We are changing our helmet logo next season, so I gave a bunch of the old decals to Shea and told him to pass them out,” Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said.

Advertisement

Trading helmet logos and wearing multiple logos on your helmet has been a long-standing tradition at football all-star games.

* * *

In addition to the statewide all-star game Saturday and the Monroe County All-Star game Friday, Lenawee County also held its annual football all-star game this weekend.

The East beat the West 30-20. The score was 27-20 in the final two minutes when an East drive stalled. They brought on kicker Aaron Stalker, a recent Blissfield graduate, for a field goal attempt.

Stalker, the son of former Whiteford all-state basketball and softball player Dee Koppelman, booted a 43-yard field goal to secure the win for the East.

Advertisement

* * *

Former area coach Larry Orr was among those inducted into the Hall of Fame Friday night.

Orr is a Jefferson graduate who coached in the area for decades with ultra-successful coaches such as Don Lesner and Joe Sanderson. He played for Marc Cisco.

“Marc helped start my career in coaching,” Orr’s induction speech said. “Joe gave me the opportunity to start coaching high school football at the varsity level.

“My work schedule required me to move around from school to school over the years, which gave me the opportunity to see and work with lots of different athletes. My wife and sons helped make the moves easy.”

Advertisement

His wife coached volleyball and cheerleading. His sons Brent and Steve both became varsity coaches as well.

“The years I have coached have been some of the best years of my life,” Orr said in his prepared remarks, which were read at the banquet by former Whiteford coach Jason Mensing, a friend of the Orr family.

* * *

Ruddy was part of the halftime festivities Saturday when he was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Michigan High School Coaches Association.

The award was presented by former MHSFCA administrator Larry Merx, a one-time coach at Erie Mason.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: All-Star Notes: SMCC grad Howey part of officiating crew