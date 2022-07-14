Star LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte to wear coveted No. 7 jersey in 2022

Junior Tigers receiver Kayshon Boutte will carry on one of the program’s proudest traditions as it was announced on Thursday that he will wear the No. 7 jersey on offense for LSU this fall.

The No. 7 jersey is a relatively recent, and it’s given every year to a dynamic playmaker who also demonstrates leadership qualities. Recent players to don the jersey include Tyrann Mathieu, Derek Stingley Jr., D.J. Chark Jr. and Leonard Fournette.

“I am excited to get back on the field with my brothers and work all season,” Boutte said in LSU’s press release. “To do it in the No. 7, and follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history, is an honor.”

Here’s a first look at Boutte in his new threads.

There aren’t many players in the SEC that enter the 2022 season with higher expectations than Boutte. An injury ended what was shaping up to be a stellar sophomore season after six games, but he still managed to lead the team in receiving touchdowns on the year with nine. It’s truly scary to imagine how productive he would have been if he had played in all 13 games.

LSU certainly has some holes to fill in Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly, but it also returns some potential superstars, and Boutte headlines that group. Many see him as a first-round pick in 2023, and he should be a leader on and off the field for the Tigers this fall.

