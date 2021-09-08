The Bills will issue their first injury report of the season on Wednesday and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will be one of the players on it.

Lotulelei missed practice last week and on Tuesday with a calf injury, but head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that things are progressing ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “We will see how it goes today and tomorrow.”

Lotulelei opted out of playing for the Bills last season, so it’s been quite a while since he last appeared in a game for the team. If he practices on Wednesday, it will be a good sign that run will come to an end this weekend.

Star Lotulelei “trending in the right direction” for opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk