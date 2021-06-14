Star Lotulelei set to make return to Bills on Tuesday

The Bills will officially have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei fully back in the fold starting on Tuesday when the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp kicks off.

The two players that are scheduled to have video conferences with reporters after the first practice session are quarterback Josh Allen along with Lotulelei. In order to do so, Lotulelei must be at practice… and evidently he will be. In recent weeks during voluntary workouts, Lotulelei was not in attendance.

Earlier this offseason it was reported that Lotulelei would be returning to the Bills after he opted out of playing in 2020 due to COVID-19. Lotulelei is Buffalo’s lone player that is returning from that designation.

Recently, video of Lotulelei working out had been posted to social media as well, another sign that the 31-year-old was planning to join the team once again. The last time Lotulelei suited up with the Bills was their playoff loss to the Houston Texans in the 2019 Wild Card round.

Lotulelei re-joins a familiar middle of the Bills’ defensive line. That group includes Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, and Vernon Butler near the top of the depth chart.

