Star Lotulelei joins Cole Beasley, Gabe Davis on COVID reentry protocol
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Buffalo Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were reportedly placed on a five-day COVID-19 safety protocol on Monday. A follow-up report via ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will also join them on the designation:
More details: The Bills’ trainer who tested positive was fully vaccinated. Beasley was in close contact with him yesterday and tested negative for covid today, as did Gabe Davis and Star Lotulelei, who all were all sent home and all tested negative. https://t.co/APlxWWumsg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021
Check back for updates…
Related
Bills waive Duke Williams, place Forrest Lamp on IR in slew of roster moves
Could Mitchell Trubisky be the next Ryan Tannehill?
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes Bills stadium deal will get done