The Bills are down three players on Tuesday as a result of COVID-19 close contacts.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been sent home due to that contact with a member of the team’s training staff. As previously noted, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are also out and will miss five days before being eligible to return.

Schefter reports all three players have tested negative, but NFL protocols call for unvaccinated players to be away from the team due to close contact with COVID-19. Vaccinated players can remain at the facility after such contacts as long as they do not test positive.

Those protocols will leave the Bills shorthanded this week and the situation offers a reminder of what teams may have to deal with during the regular season.

Star Lotulelei also out for Bills after COVID-19 close contact originally appeared on Pro Football Talk