Star Liverpool Have Offered New Deal To Very Willing To Seal Agreement With Interested Club

Liverpool are likely to lose the services of one of their players they have offered a new deal to, as he is in advanced talks with a Spanish club and very willing to close an agreement.

Reds boss Arne Slot is taking stock of the squad he has been left at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp and the goalkeeping position could soon need his attention.

While number 1 Alisson looks set to stay put, the club’s number 2 Caoimhim Kelleher could leave in search of regular game time.

Liverpool’s third choice goalkeeper Adrian is out of contract at the end of June and though the Reds have offered him a new deal, he now looks unlikely to sign it.

He is wanted by former club Real Betis and, according to Spanish daily Marca, firm steps to bring him in are well under way.

Adrian is also suggested to be very willing to close an agreement with Real Betis.

The club do not want to take their time as they are keen on having their three goalkeepers for next season sorted out by the time the squad start pre-season, on 8th July.

Landing Adrian would also help Real Betis with their homegrown squad quota for the Europa Conference League.

It could though leave Liverpool eventually having to sign two new goalkeepers this summer.