Star Illinois basketball transfer Coleman Hawkins cancels LSU visit, commits to Kansas State

LSU was hoping to hold a visit with the top available player in the transfer portal, but it seems that won’t come to pass.

Coleman Hawkins, a transfer from Illinois who was also testing the NBA draft waters, was slated to take a visit to Baton Rouge following his trip to Kansas State. However, he canceled that trip on Friday, and shortly after, he announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Hawkins enters his fifth season of college basketball after starting 82 of the 126 games he appeared in during his four seasons at Illinois. This past year, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The graduate transfer power forward would have been the top transfer addition of the Matt McMahon era, but the Tigers will instead rely on their already solid transfer class which is paired with a top-10 high school signing class.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire