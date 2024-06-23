All-Star games provide perfect bookend for Goodwin's career

Jun. 22—BLOOMINGTON — Back in the spring of 2021 a little-known freshman took her first varsity at-bat at Legends Field for Pendleton Heights in a Madison County game against Frankton. And, while not many would have thought it at the time, the home run that freshman hit in that initial plate appearance was a fitting way to open Katelin Goodwin's career.

Four years and 25 career home runs later, she just as appropriately closed her time with the Arabians at the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North-South All-Star games, enjoying a productive day at the plate.

"Just being here with these girls is such a blessing," Goodwin said. "It's been a ton of fun to be in the dugout with their energy, and they love the game just as much as I do."

In the first game, Goodwin started at catcher and was 1-for-2 and the hit was a big one. She hooked a line drive into the right-field corner for a two-run triple in the third to extend the lead to 5-1 and scored one batter later on a fly to left. It was the start of a South rout as they went on to beat the North 15-6.

"I don't know a lot of the pitchers for the North, so I was just focusing on staying relaxed and not letting myself get too amped up more than anything else," Goodwin said. "I know that I can do anything that I really want to, and my teammates were really hitting it off her, and I knew I could do the same."

Goodwin's bid for a second extra-base hit was taken away in the sixth inning on a diving catch in center field.

"It shows that she deserves to be here," PH softball coach Rob Davis said. "With the pressure on and baserunners on, she's a gamer, and she's up for that challenge."

In Game 2, Goodwin batted once and flew out to center field before putting the catchers' gear back on for the final two innings as the South completed a DH sweep with a 5-0 victory.

Between games, Audrey Lowry of Class 3A state runner-up Tri-West was named Miss Softball by the SCAI. The Oklahoma commit hit .524 this season with four HR and 35 RBI while posting a 19-3 record in the circle with a 0.49 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings.

Goodwin led PH with a .472 average, eight home runs, 35 RBI, 12 doubles, three triples, 42 hits, a .943 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.486. In 108 plate appearances, Goodwin struck out just six times and committed just four errors in 136 chances.

She was the first PH player selected for the game since Coach Davis' daughter Kylie in 2021.

"It's an honor, for sure," Davis said. "As hard as she's worked and as much time as she's put in, her dedication, to get here is a special thing for her."

Goodwin's teammates and classmates Kelsey Day, Morgan Humble and Alana Smith — all with college softball careers in their own futures — were in attendance Saturday.

"It's rare to have that support group that's willing to come all that way to IU just to cheer me on," Goodwin said. "They're super great friends, and I love them a ton."

Her teammates were happy to see Goodwin's hard work and dedication rewarded in this fashion.

"I'm so proud of her and everything that she's done," Humble, who will pitch at Indiana Wesleyan said. "She's a hard worker, and it's so awesome to see her achieve her dreams."

"It's so exciting. It's been an honor to play with her," Smith, a middle infielder and outfielder headed to Earlham, said. "As her best friend, it's so much fun to watch her succeed."

It was tough for her supporters to imagine a better way for Goodwin's high school career to wrap up before she begins her college career at Dayton.

"This is the ultimate goal all along, and I might not have known that as a freshman," Goodwin said. "I think, coming all that way and having the people by my side — my teammates, my coaches, my family and my dad has really helped me out a lot — has really helped me to get to this point."

