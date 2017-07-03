All-Star Game rosters feature plenty of youth and even more power

On Sunday evening, MLB revealed the rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game, which will be played on July 11 at Marlins Park. You can find the complete versions of the 32-man rosters—for which the fans elected the starting lineups and the players and league selected the reserves—here. What follows here are my five thoughts about the rosters and the process.

So if it doesn't count … then what?

Via the Collective Bargaining Agreement announced last December, the link between the All-Star Game and the World Series—with the winning league's pennant winner getting home field advantage in the Fall Classic, as had been the case since the infamous 2002 tie in Milwaukee—is gone. It was always an uneasy marriage because of an irreducible tension between two incompatible positions: first, that the game is supposed to be a fierce competition, and thus each league should put the responsibility of securing home-field advantage for its representative in the hands of the best possible team; and second, the reality that the players (and their respective teams) treat this as an exhibition. Many choose (or, in the case of several pitchers, are forced) to forego the action in order to get a crucial extra few days of rest while managers are expected to take a Little League-type approach to ensure maximum participation from within their bloated rosters.

For all of the complaints about that linkage, the 2003–16 period produced a fairly interesting and competitive slate of games even if the 11–3 tilt towards the AL was lopsided. Five of the 14 games were decided by one run, four more by two runs, and only three by four or more runs; the average margin of victory in that span was 2.6 runs. By comparison, in the 14 games from 1988–2001—of which the AL won 11, by the way—seven were decided by one or two runs, four by four or more runs, and the average margin of victory was 3.1 runs. By those measures, we got a better brand of All-Star Game with the since-discarded format.

But if the detachment from home field advantage allows the game to return to being merely an exhibition, that still doesn't solve its other main issue: whether the selections by fans and managers focus on recognizing the best first-half performances—several of which appear to be completely disconnected from years upon years of less distinguished scuffling that receded them—or should it they attempt to identify the truly elite players at their positions, regardless of what small sample sizes tell us? Since All-Star selections become a historical record that inevitably plays into Hall of Fame voting—with the low appearance totals used an excuse to bypass voting for, say, Jeff Bagwell (four All-Star appearances) or Larry Walker (five)—I gravitate towards the latter view. Turning it into the All-Unprecedented First Half team means that the players who have similarly sizzling second halves, many of them in the heat of playoff races, never get similar due unless they wind up impressing awards voters to the extent of stealing MVP, Cy Young or Rookie of the Year honors away from hot first-half performers.

I’d bet a paycheck that a year from now that the snubbed Anthony Rizzo will be having a better season than Mark Reynolds, whose last seven and a half seasons have produced all of 3.5 WAR, but right now it’s the latter who gets the limelight. Yes, this is all very meta, but it's a philosophical quandary I struggle with every time I'm asked to evaluate All-Star rosters.

The kids are alright

Before getting to the inevitable nitpicking, it's worth recognizing what a remarkable collection of young talent is represented by the two rosters—and by and large, the right players were selected. Among position players in their age-25 seasons or younger, nine of the top 11 in terms of Baseball-Reference's version of WAR are on the two teams, namely the Yankees' Aaron Judge (4.8, tops in the league at any age), the Red Sox's Mookie Betts (4.2), the Astros' Carlos Correa (4.2), the Angels' Mike Trout (3.4 despite being out since May 28 due to a torn ligament in his left thumb), the Nationals' Bryce Harper (3.1), the Dodgers' Corey Seager (3.1), the Indians' Jose Ramirez (2.9), the Mets' Michael Conforto (2.4) and the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (2.2).

The exceptions from among that 11 are the Cubs' Kris Bryant (2.4 WAR, tied for eighth) and the Reds' Eugenio Suarez (2.3, 10th). The former is among the NL's Final Vote candidates, as is the Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2.0, 13th) for the AL slate. Four more 25-or-under players from among that group's top 30 in WAR—the Yankees' Gary Sanchez, the Twins' Miguel Sano, the Orioles' Jonathan Schoop, the Indians' Francisco Lindor—are also on rosters.

