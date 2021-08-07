All-Star G Jimmy Butler signs four-year, $186M extension to stay with Miami Heat

All-NBA guard-forward Jimmy Butler signed a four-year, $186.5 million extension to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent, Bernie Lee, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Butler will play the 2021-22 season under contract from his previous deal and the extension will begin in 2022-23 season and in 2026.

The Heat will pay Butler $41.6 million in the first year of the new deal followed by $44.9 million, $48.3 million and $51.6 million in 2025-26.

Miami is set to compete for the Eastern Conference title for the next few seasons. They signed Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker in free agency, retained restricted free agent Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo and now have Butler locked up in addition to Bam Adebayo, who just won a gold medal for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics.

Butler joined the Heat in 2019 and immediately made an impact, leading the Heat to the 2020 Finals. Miami had a down year last season, hampered by injuries and COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The sixth-seeded Heat lost to third-seeded Milwaukee in the first round.

Jimmy Butler joined the Heat in 2019 and immediately made an impact.

But with Butler, Lowry, Adebayo, Robinson, Oladipo, Tucker and Tyler Herro, the Heat should be in position to rejoin the elite in a deep East.

Butler has been a perfect fit in Miami, embodying the Heat’s physical and mental requirements offensively and defensively.

In two seasons with Miami, Butler averaged 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals while shooting 47.6% from the field and 84.7% from the foul line. He was outstanding for the Heat in the 2020 playoffs, including a 40-point triple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Butler signs four-year extension to stay with Miami Heat