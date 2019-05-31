Five-star freshman WR Bru McCoy tells Texas he's transferring, expected to return to USC

Bru McCoy appears to be headed back to USC. (Getty)

Freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy has informed Texas that he intends to transfer, and he is expected to return to USC.

BREAKING: #Texas WR Bru McCoy just informed the Longhorns coaching staff moments ago he plans to transfer out of Austin and will enter the transfer portal, McCoy's statement below pic.twitter.com/dK7a3aJaYw — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 31, 2019

McCoy originally signed with Trojans

McCoy, who played high school football at Mater Dei in Southern California, was the top-ranked receiver in his class. He originally signed with USC before transferring to Texas in January, where he enrolled in classes and took part in spring practices.

The decision came after Kliff Kingsbury left the program to take the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position.

He noted in his transfer announcement that “I’ve decided to leave Texas and return home” and is widely expected to return to USC.

Will McCoy be eligible in the fall?

After transferring twice, his NCAA eligibility for the upcoming season is not clear. Texas was working with McCoy to gain an NCAA eligibility waiver after his first transfer, and that process is obviously further complicated with his decision to transfer again.

McCoy’s departure from Texas has been rumored for days, with Rivals reporting that he made his decision to return to USC “some time ago.”

He left Texas to return home to California after spring practices and did not participate in subsequent workouts with the Longhorns.

Longhorns reportedly lobbied McCoy to stay

Texas coach Tom Herman, receivers coach Drew Mehringer and quarterback Sam Ehlinger traveled on Wednesday to California to lobby McCoy to remain with the program, according to multiple reports.

Those efforts were apparently in vain.

