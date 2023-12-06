Star Florida State WR declares for draft, missing Orange Bowl

Star Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson has opted out of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 against the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilson is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Wilson announced his intentions via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The 6-foot-7 wide receiver would have presented a challenge to the Georgia secondary.

Johnny Wilson is likely not the last player to opt out of the Orange Bowl. Key Florida State pass rusher Patrick Payton entered the transfer portal and will likely not play in the Orange Bowl. Payton has six sacks and 41 tackles this season.

Georgia has already seen a bunch of players enter the transfer portal after losing in the SEC championship to Alabama.

Johnny Wilson is Florida State’s second-leading receiver this season behind Keon Coleman, who also has an NFL draft decision to make. Wilson has 41 receptions for 617 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

