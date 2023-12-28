Star Florida State DE Jared Verse opts out of Orange Bowl

Star Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse has opted out of the Orange Bowl. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher is entering the NFL draft and will skip the matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Who can blame Verse and the other top Seminoles for opting out after the College Football Playoff committee screwed the undefeated ACC champions.

Verse was one of the star players on Florida State’s defense that led them to a 13-0 season along with an ACC championship. He was an All-ACC first team player and looks to be a first round prospect in the 2024 draft.

He finished this season with 41 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumbles. He had two sacks in the ACC championship win over Louisville. He transferred to the Seminoles in 2022 from FCS Albany.

Verse is another notable starter to opt out of the game in Miami. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, running back Trey Benson and tight end Jaheim Bell all opted out of the game as well.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire