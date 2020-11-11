Star Florida State DT and potential first-round pick Marvin Wilson out for season

Florida State will be without Marvin Wilson for the rest of the 2020 season.

Coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday that his team’s star defensive tackle would rehab and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Wilson missed Saturday’s game vs. Pitt with what the team said was a leg injury.

It’s the second straight season that Wilson has suffered a season-ending injury in November. He missed the end of the 2019 season after he had surgery for a hand injury.

Wilson, a potential first-round selection in the draft, has 17 tackles and a sack in six games in 2020 as opponents gameplan around him. He had 44 tackles and five sacks in 2019.

Wilson and Norvell’s public relationship didn’t start out all that great after Wilson spoke out in June about what he thought was Norvell’s incorrect characterization of discussions between himself and the players in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

After Wilson publicly disputed Norvell’s comments, he said the team would be moving forward and working to make a tangible impact in the Tallahassee community.

Tamorrion Terry off team, James Blackman to transfer

Wilson’s season-ending injury wasn’t the only significant announcement Norvell made on Wednesday. He said that wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was no longer with the team.

Terry is FSU’s leading receiver with 23 catches for 289 yards. He had 60 catches for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

He caught most of those touchdown passes in 2019 from James Blackman. Norvell said Wednesday that the QB would be transferring after he graduates.

Blackman opened the 2020 season as the team’s starter but has been replaced by Jordan Travis. Blackman threw two passes in the team’s loss to Pitt on Saturday in place of Travis. It was the first time Blackman had thrown a pass in a game in nearly a month and Norvell said that Travis was currently day to day ahead of the team’s game against NC State because of an injury.

The loss to Pitt dropped Florida State to 2-5 on the season. The Seminoles are giving up nearly 36 points per game and scoring just 22 points per game through the first seven games.

