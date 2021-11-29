All-Star Circuit of Champions 2022 schedule features 56 races in 11 states

The All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) will run a 56-race schedule across 11 states that also features a 35 percent increase in the season-ending prize fund in 2022. The winner of the championship will be presented with a record $80,000 check, which is $15,000 more than 2021. Second-place will pay $60,000.

“We’re really excited to get the schedule released so that our teams and fans can begin making their 2022 plans,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All-Stars series in a release. “To be able to expand the points fund next year is something that I am absolutely thrilled about.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the extended support from our tracks and partners. … It is humbling to see the continued interest from tracks that continue to grow our events, and partners that want to utilize our platform to promote their brands. This growth can be attributed to the team owners and drivers that support our series; we wouldn’t be in this position without them all.”

The race action begins in less than three months with a set of six non-points races in Georgia and Florida in early to mid-February.

It will conclude the weekend of October 7-8 with a two-night stand at Fremont (Ohio) Speedway.

The first points’ paying races will begin with a two-night show at Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park in April, which bookends the series in the Midwest.

Highlighting the schedule will be several lucrative events including the $55,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway as well as the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial on that same track, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race, which moves to I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo. for 2022 and the $20,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park

New dates on the 2022 All Star campaign trail include Sharon Speedway’s Sharon Nationals, an $18,000-to-win weekend which is set on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, a pair of $12,000-to-win visits to Ransomville (N.Y.) Speedway in Ransomville and Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey and Atomic Speedway’s Freedom 40 awarding $15,000-to-win.

“Fans will continue to see all of our staple events in 2022,” said Stewart. “It’s also important to continue to evaluate new opportunities and expand to new markets or revisit tracks that we don’t necessarily get to race at every year.”

2022 All-Star Circuit of Champions Schedule

* Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5 – Senoia Raceway

* Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 8-9 – Volusia Speedway Park

* Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 14-15 East Bay Raceway Park

Friday-Sautrday, April 8-9, Attica Raceway Park

Thursday, April 21, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

Friday, April 22, Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, April 23, Port Royal Speedway

Sunday, April 24, Bedford Speedway

Saturday, April 30, Sharon Speedway

Sunday, May 1, Waynesfield Raceway Park

Friday, May 13, I-96 Speedway

Saturday, May 14, Dirt Oval at Route 66

Friday, May 20, Wilmot Raceway

Saturday, May 21, Plymouth Dirt Track

Sunday, May 22, Angell Park Speedway

Friday, May 27, Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday-Sunday, May 28-29, Port Royal Speedway

Friday, June 3, TBD

Saturday, June 4, Atomic Speedway

Friday, June 10, Attica Raceway Park

Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12, Fremont Speedway

Monday, June 13, Wayne County Speedway

Tuesday, June 14, Sharon Speedway

Wednesday, June 15, Atomic Speedway

Thursday, June 16, Waynesfield Raceway Park

Friday, June 17, Limaland Motorsports Park

Saturday, June 18, Portsmouth Raceway Park

Friday, July 8, Ransomville Speedway

Saturday, July 9, Stateline Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 22-23, Lake Ozark Speedway

Thursday-Friday, July 28-29, I-70 Motorsports Park

Saturday, July 30, Knoxville Raceway

Friday, August 8, Outlaw Speedway

Saturday, August 20, Utica-Rome Speedway

Sunday, August 21, Weedsport Speedway

Wednesday, August 24, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

Thursday, August 25, Bridgeport Speedway

Friday, August 26, Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, August 27, Lincoln Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3, Sharon Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-10, Port Royal Speedway

Friday, Sept. 16, Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 17, Lincoln Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 24, Eldora Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, Fremont Speedway

* No Points

