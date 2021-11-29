All-Star Circuit of Champions 2022 schedule features 56 races in 11 states
The All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) will run a 56-race schedule across 11 states that also features a 35 percent increase in the season-ending prize fund in 2022. The winner of the championship will be presented with a record $80,000 check, which is $15,000 more than 2021. Second-place will pay $60,000.
“We’re really excited to get the schedule released so that our teams and fans can begin making their 2022 plans,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All-Stars series in a release. “To be able to expand the points fund next year is something that I am absolutely thrilled about.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the extended support from our tracks and partners. … It is humbling to see the continued interest from tracks that continue to grow our events, and partners that want to utilize our platform to promote their brands. This growth can be attributed to the team owners and drivers that support our series; we wouldn’t be in this position without them all.”
The race action begins in less than three months with a set of six non-points races in Georgia and Florida in early to mid-February.
It will conclude the weekend of October 7-8 with a two-night stand at Fremont (Ohio) Speedway.
The first points’ paying races will begin with a two-night show at Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park in April, which bookends the series in the Midwest.
Highlighting the schedule will be several lucrative events including the $55,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway as well as the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial on that same track, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race, which moves to I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo. for 2022 and the $20,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park
New dates on the 2022 All Star campaign trail include Sharon Speedway’s Sharon Nationals, an $18,000-to-win weekend which is set on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, a pair of $12,000-to-win visits to Ransomville (N.Y.) Speedway in Ransomville and Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey and Atomic Speedway’s Freedom 40 awarding $15,000-to-win.
“Fans will continue to see all of our staple events in 2022,” said Stewart. “It’s also important to continue to evaluate new opportunities and expand to new markets or revisit tracks that we don’t necessarily get to race at every year.”
2022 All-Star Circuit of Champions Schedule
* Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5 – Senoia Raceway
* Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 8-9 – Volusia Speedway Park
* Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 14-15 East Bay Raceway Park
Friday-Sautrday, April 8-9, Attica Raceway Park
Thursday, April 21, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway
Friday, April 22, Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, April 23, Port Royal Speedway
Sunday, April 24, Bedford Speedway
Saturday, April 30, Sharon Speedway
Sunday, May 1, Waynesfield Raceway Park
Friday, May 13, I-96 Speedway
Saturday, May 14, Dirt Oval at Route 66
Friday, May 20, Wilmot Raceway
Saturday, May 21, Plymouth Dirt Track
Sunday, May 22, Angell Park Speedway
Friday, May 27, Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday-Sunday, May 28-29, Port Royal Speedway
Friday, June 3, TBD
Saturday, June 4, Atomic Speedway
Friday, June 10, Attica Raceway Park
Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12, Fremont Speedway
Monday, June 13, Wayne County Speedway
Tuesday, June 14, Sharon Speedway
Wednesday, June 15, Atomic Speedway
Thursday, June 16, Waynesfield Raceway Park
Friday, June 17, Limaland Motorsports Park
Saturday, June 18, Portsmouth Raceway Park
Friday, July 8, Ransomville Speedway
Saturday, July 9, Stateline Speedway
Friday-Saturday, July 22-23, Lake Ozark Speedway
Thursday-Friday, July 28-29, I-70 Motorsports Park
Saturday, July 30, Knoxville Raceway
Friday, August 8, Outlaw Speedway
Saturday, August 20, Utica-Rome Speedway
Sunday, August 21, Weedsport Speedway
Wednesday, August 24, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway
Thursday, August 25, Bridgeport Speedway
Friday, August 26, Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, August 27, Lincoln Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3, Sharon Speedway
Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-10, Port Royal Speedway
Friday, Sept. 16, Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 17, Lincoln Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 24, Eldora Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, Fremont Speedway
* No Points
