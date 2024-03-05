The star of Celebrity Big Brother? AJ Odudu's mega metallic red jumpsuit, ofc

Dave Benett - Getty Images

If you weren't watching Celebrity Big Brother last night, what were you doing? Words cannot explain our excitement that the Big Brother house has opened its doors for the first time in six years to a whole host of famous faces. Because the only thing better than watching 'normal' people on a reality TV show/social experiment, is watching our fave celebs.

The likes of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Heartstopper's Bradley Riches, Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin and X Factor icons Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh have all signed up for the new series. And, no spoilers, but the launch show has already delivered some classic moments. Largely from Sharon who, upon seeing Lauren Simon, OG cast member of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, enter the house in a black glitter figure-hugging bodysuit uttered, "She's dressed like Cats'. Iconic.

And yet, the real star of the show was *easily* host AJ Odudu. Or more specifically, her metallic red jumpsuit.

Her custom Agro Studio design featured a skin-tight long-sleeve silhouette with additional swathes of the stretchy fabric draped on top, wrapping around her bust to create an asymmetric neckline and waist to create a ruched mini skirt overlay.

Black strappy heels completed the look, with AJ adding XL double hoop silver earrings and a statement ring as her accessories. From the ensemble's metallic red hue to her bob that was styled in an outward flick, the whole look was serving sci-fi chic. A trend that has been recently popularised thanks to Zendaya and Florence Pugh on the Dune: Part Two press tour.

With CBB airing six nights a week for the next three weeks (!!), we're anticipating a lot of AJ on our TV screens. And hopefully, plenty more major style moments from the host, too.

