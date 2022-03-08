Star California quarterback set to visit Notre Dame in late March

The most important position in football is quarterback and the Irish are currently looking to fill that spot in their 2024 recruiting class. The past two classes have seen Tyler Buchner in 2021 and Steven Angeli in 2022 join the Irish, two very solid options for Marcus Freeman going forward.

What about this upcoming class? That spot has yet to be taken and the Irish are in the mix for several high caliber players, but that’s not the only quarterback class their after. California 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin will be entering his junior year in the fall but is already on numerous teams radars, including Georgia, Auburn, USC, Texas A&M and others.

Sayin recently partook in the Under Armour Los Angeles Next Football Camp and according to a report from 247Sports Blair Angulo, he’s set to visit the Irish sometime later this month.

https://t.co/ib26hs7Ko3 Full Sophomore Season — Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) November 22, 2021

It’s great news as Notre Dame has traditionally recruited the state well, Buchner being a prime example of that. Hopefully the unofficial visit goes well and Sayin makes a return trip to South Bend for an official visit in the near future.

