Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Associated Press

Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat Sepp Straka. Straka, already a winner this year in the Honda Classic, narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th for a 67.