Is star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum starting to find his postseason rhythm?

Is star Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum starting to find his postseason rhythm? The St. Louis native has not been the best player on his ball club so far in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, leading to a lot of chatter about where he really belongs in the hierarchy of the league.

But in Game 3 of the Celtics’ 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tatum appeared to find his footing, having his best tilt yet of the playoffs. Is this a trend with the Duke alum emerging from a slump, or could there be other things going on? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, debated this question on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear where they came down with their answers.

