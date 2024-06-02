Will star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis return for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks? Out injured since the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs when the Celtics were still facing off with the Miami Heat, KP has been inching towards a return since. CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell recently sat down to discuss the possibility from the Auerbach Center after Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s media availability.

Mazzulla said Porzingis has not had an injury setback so far in his recovery process, and stated that “I haven’t seen him doing what he’s doing specifically … but he’s progressing well, and he’s working really hard to get back.”

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Dalzell and Manning had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire