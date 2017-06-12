All-Star Balloting Update: Zack Cozart shoots to the lead among NL shortstops

Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds is having a fantastic season. He’s hitting .329/.416/.580 with nine homers and 33 RBI. Corey Seager of the Dodgers is also having a fantastic season, hitting .279/.388/.473, but Cozart’s superior one thus far has shot him past Seager for the lead among NL shortstops in the All-Star balloting.

The other leaders in the voting so far: first baseman Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals; second baseman Daniel Murphy of the Nationals; third baseman Kris Bryant of the Cubs; catcher Buster Posey of the Giants; and outfielders Bryce Harper of the Nationals, Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies and Jason Heyward of the Cubs.

Here are all the leaders. American League update will come tomorrow:

